SPONSORED: Improve Your Health and Slow Down Your Biological Clock with Enhanced NAD+ Infusions at Regen Rx

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Increase cellular function, support intracellular repair, and improve cognitive health, mood, and energy levels through increased cellular energy and DNA-related anti-aging effects with Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+).
What is NAD+?
Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide is found in every cell of the body and is essential to life. NAD+ is an essential coenzyme that promotes cellular regeneration and restoration and therefore helps regulate how quickly our cells age. It is also involved in the production of cellular energy through the Krebs Cycle and by the breakdown of glucose into molecular energy. By replenishing cellular levels of NAD+ through intravenous and subcutaneous routes, NAD+ can repair DNA, protect brain cells from damage, reduce inflammation, is helpful in recovery, enhance athletic and exercise performance, and activate enzymes called Sirtuins that help prevent aging. Sirtuins are a family of signaling proteins that help protect and repair our cells from aging and by increasing their production through NAD+ it is thought to increase lifespan and longevity.
Our bodies naturally produce NAD+ but production significantly declines with age, typically beginning around age 30, which diminishes the natural repair mechanisms within our cells and accelerates aging. Regen Rx includes Taurine with the NAD drips as it is a critical amino acid that also declines with age and is being used more extensively in anti-aging medicine based on very promising research showing that supplementation with Taurine increases longevity.
Dr. Barrett said the patients who have NAD+ infusions at Regen Rx have experienced many positive benefits. “The benefits reported to us include improvements in several areas, but predominately they have been with neurologic improvements. People say they sleep better and more deeply, have more motivation, less craving-type behaviors, and a better ability to remain focused on tasks. Because of this they become more productive and enjoy life with more energy, less anxiety, and improved mood.”
In their experience with NAD+, they often find the infusions tend to work on areas where the patients notice they have some dysfunction. Dr. Barrett stated “We had one patient for example who felt the NAD+ relaxed her lungs and helped her breathe easier. Others have said their sinus congestion resolved, or that their digestion improved. This makes sense because NAD+ is infused throughout the body and supplies the energy and stimulus for cellular repair so these areas that need it more are more noticeably affected in the presence of NAD+. That effect is by nature very individualized with these infusions.”
The IV infusions with NAD+ are supplemented with glutathione as well. Dr. Barrett explained “The NAD+ stimulates a great deal of beneficial cellular repair, restoration, and cleansing which generates by-products such as free radicals and reactive oxygen species. We give an IV push of the most powerful anti-oxidant glutathione to help the liver eliminate these compounds quickly and clear the body of waste products.”
An obstacle encountered is the infusion experience. Dr. Barrett said “Unfortunately NAD+ is not a comfortable infusion. It is a very powerful molecule and has very rapid cellular uptake throughout the entire body and you feel its effects immediately. If given too rapidly it can cause chest tightness, abdominal cramping, tingling in the extremities, and an overall ill feeling. Although these are not harmful, they are not comfortable, and we attempt to avoid them. Any side effects experienced during an infusion resolve within a matter of minutes once the infusion is stopped as the molecule has a very short half-life. We give the large dose infusion usually over about 2-3 hours depending on patient tolerance. Usually after an infusion, you may feel tired the rest of the day but otherwise fine. Your body went through a lot of repairs. After a night’s sleep over the next few days, you typically notice the improvements.”
As for the dose, Dr. Barrett said “Any amount of NAD+ you get can be helpful. Its effects are incremental and additive. It does its molecular signaling while you are getting the infusion and then it is out of your system. It can be done frequently or less often depending on the patient’s response. When you receive an infusion or a subcutaneous injection the benefits of that dose are received right then and do not rely on a future dose to be effective. Also, as the body becomes more metabolically healthy and the patient becomes more active and productive, the body will produce more natural NAD+ which decreases the need for infusions.”
125 mg NAD+ (subcutaneous injection or IV add-on) $125
50 mg NAD+ (subcutaneous injection or IV add-on) $50
250 mg NAD+ | Glutathione IV Push | Taurine
$325 or a package of 5 is $1,475
500 mg NAD+ | Glutathione IV Push | Taurine
$525 or a package of 5 is $2,475
They have other IV Infusions including a traditional Myer’s drip ranging from $145-$195 as well as IM injection choices. You can choose to add additional vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, or amino acids to your drip for $10 – $35. A full list can be found on their website with a detailed description of what each one targets.
They have two Registered Nurses (RN): Danielle Sabol, RN-BSN, and Rachel Hollobaugh, RN. In addition to weekday and evening hours, they currently offer IV Drips every other Saturday from 10:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m. by appointment.
Regen Rx offers non-invasive procedures for musculoskeletal care, prolotherapy with PRP, metabolic health options, and aesthetic services. New name. Same people. More services are brought to you by Regen Rx, previously known as Spine & Extremities Center.
Available by Appointment:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
