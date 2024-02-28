 

SPONSORED: Leap into Savings at Faller’s Furniture & Mattress

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Starting Thursday, February 29th, leap into 29 hours of savings at Faller’s Furniture and Mattress.

Here’s what’s in store:

50% Off Everything in the Outlet Center

Whether you’re looking for a cozy sofa, elegant dining set, or stylish bedroom furniture, now is the time to shop. The big red tag prices are your guide to amazing discounts!

No Interest Until 2029

Finance your dream furniture without worrying about interest until 2029. It’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home.

$29 Accessory Item

Choose from a selection of accessories to enhance your space:

  • Lamp: Brighten up your room with a chic lamp.
  • Wall Art: Add personality to your walls.
  • Throw Pillow: Cozy up your couch or bed.
  • Rug: Define your space with style.

*Take an Extra 50% off the already reduced big red tag price. Big red-tag items are as-is and are sold without warranty. The sale is not available on previous purchases. Minimum purchase of $2,499 and credit approval required for no interest until 2029. Minimum purchase of $499 for a $29 single accessory item; one item per purchase, per family, per event period. See Store for Details. Expires March 4, 2024.

LIMITED QUANTITIES AVAILABLE.

Sale Hours:

Thursday, February 29th: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m
Friday, March 1st: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m
Saturday, March 2nd: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m
Monday, March 4th: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Click HERE to see full details.

Faller’s Furniture is located at 443 South 5th Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214.

For more information, visit Faller’s Furniture website: https://www.fallersfurniture.com.


