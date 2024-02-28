State Police Calls: Troopers Take Report of Stolen Vehicle in Forest County

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents, according to releases issued on Tuesday, February 27:

Troopers Take Report of Stolen Vehicle in Forest County

PSP Marienville is investigating a report of a theft of a motor vehicle near Woodland Drive in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the reported incident took place sometime between 11:00 a.m. and 2:50 p.m. on Friday, February 16.

The vehicle is a 2011 Jeep Compass.

The victim is a 25-year-old female from Erie.

This investigation continues.

Local Woman Charged for Slapping Man in Face

According to PSP Marienville, an argument ensued between a male and female in the 500 block of Riverside Street in Tionesta Borough, Forest County, around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21.

Police say the argument became physical when 60-year-old Bernadette Taylor, of Tionesta, slapped the man in the face, causing his glasses to fall off and break.

The victim is a 31-year-old Tionesta man.

According to court records, Taylor was charged with the following in District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office:

Harassment/Physical Contact, Summary

Court officials are awaiting a plea, according to court documents.

Harassment in Farmington Township

PSP Marienville responded to an argument that happened around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, February 23, on Sunny Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Trooper Himes said the argument escalated when the arrestee jumped on top of a 46-year-old female, from Lickingville, while she was lying down on the bed.

The arrestee—identified as 47-year-old John Bush, of Lickingville—was charged with the following:

Harassment/Physical Contact, Summary

According to court documents, court officials are awaiting a plea from Bush.

Theft in Tionesta Township

Troopers received a report of a theft on Mazure Lane in Tionesta Township, Forest County, at 7:43 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13.

Police say the victim is a 57-year-old Hickory man.

This investigation is ongoing.

