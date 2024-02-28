The Great Escape…Not Quite: Venango County Inmate Caught Hours After Fleeing Jail

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – An inmate’s brief taste of freedom from the Venango County Prison was cut short on Tuesday morning after he was quickly apprehended by the police.

Court documents show the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Santos Torres Jr., of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Ronald Antos’ office on Tuesday, February 27.

A criminal complaint was filed by Patrolman Matthew Martz, of the Franklin Police Department, on February 27, 2024, detailing the escape and subsequent arrest of Santos Torres Jr.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred on February 27 at approximately 8:08 a.m. when Torres, who was being held at the Venango County Prison on felony charges, allegedly fled on foot from the facility located at 1186 Elk Street in Franklin, Venango County.

It was noted in the complaint that Torres was assisting in the kitchen area and fled through an open delivery door in the rear of the detention center.

Law enforcement officers affirm that Torres knowingly and intentionally attempted to evade capture.

In the process of resisting arrest, Torres is said to have created a significant danger to the officers involved. The complaint describes Torres swimming across French Creek and climbing a steep embankment, which led to one law enforcement officer suffering a knee injury and others slipping and falling while attempting to lawfully detain him.

The Venango County 9-1-1 dispatch was alerted to the escape at approximately 8:09 a.m., alerting officers that the inmate might be near the Allegheny Avenue Bridge. Upon arrival, officers, including a Deputy Sheriff and a Correctional Officer from the Venango County Jail, were seen pursuing a suspect wearing an orange jumpsuit up the hillside adjacent to the train tracks.

Despite repeated verbal commands to halt, Torres allegedly continued his ascent until he was temporarily lost from sight. He was eventually discovered by Patrolman Martz, who found an orange piece of clothing under a fallen tree and drew his service taser. Along with a Deputy Sheriff, Martz apprehended Torres, who was then handcuffed and assisted back down the hill by a State Trooper.

Torres was transported to the Franklin Police Department following his arrest. The incident resulted in multiple charges, which added to the pre-existing felony charges for which Torres was initially detained.

This case is still under investigation, and further details will be provided as they become available.

Torres was arraigned at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27, on the following charges in front of Judge Antos:

Escape, Felony 3

Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3

Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot, Felony 3

Resisting Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

Torres is lodged in the Venango County Prison with bail denied. The bail action reason was listed as “nature of offense and community threat.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Antos presiding.

