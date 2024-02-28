Union High School Brings Classic Fable to Life with ‘Honk Jr.’ Musical

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Union High School will be presenting the charming musical “Honk Jr.” on February 29, and March 1-2 at 7 pm, at the school’s auditorium located at 354 Baker St, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Tickets can be acquired for the modest price of $5.

“Honk Jr.” is a heartwarming retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale “The Ugly Duckling.” This family-friendly adaptation is a celebration of what makes us unique, wrapping up its message of tolerance and self-discovery in a flurry of catchy tunes and exuberant performances.

The show promises to be an entertaining spectacle with a talented cast of students from Union High School. Taking on the lead role of Ugly is Ryan Yori, whose transformation throughout the play is a cornerstone of the storyline. Magen Walzak plays the devoted mother, Ida, while Carl Elder will be pulling double duty as the mischievous Cat and the laid-back Bullfrog. Gabe Willette as Drake, Autumn Blystone as Maureen, and Stephen Hepler as Turkey are among the primary cast members who will bring this story to life.

Supporting characters include Ashlyn Blystone as Dot, Joselynn Lukes as Penny, and Cienna Morris as Grace, who add depth and humor to the production. Joshua Lukes and Sarah Buzard will be portraying Billy/Greylag and Downy, respectively, while Scarlett Jones, Kaylee Somerville, and Madelynn Traister will charm the audience as Beaky, Fluff, and Mother Swan. Mr. Scott Miller and Hunter Gumpher round out the cast as Father Swan and Jay Bird, with several others contributing to this ensemble piece.

The direction of the play is in the capable hands of David Gibson and Emily Ellenberger, who have worked diligently to ensure that “Honk Jr.” is not only entertaining but also a testament to the students’ hard work and talent.

The production is a must-see for families and anyone who enjoys a good, uplifting musical. The community is encouraged to come out and support the arts at Union High School while enjoying a production that celebrates diversity and encourages us to embrace our differences.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.