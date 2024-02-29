7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, February 29, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
Today
A chance of snow showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 35. West wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 22. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the evening.
Friday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Rain, mainly after 1am. Low around 37. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday
A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
