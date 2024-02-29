BREAKING NEWS: IAMAW Members Picket Pennwest Homes Amid Contract Dispute



EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) — About 25 picketers lined the side of State Route 38 outside of Emlenton Thursday morning after the union representing employees of Pennwest Homes voted down a new contract.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW), Local 2439, represents the workforce of about 100 people.

“We won’t go into detail on the negotiations,” said IAMAW Directing Business Representative Kevin Hallam. “They (the union members) voted it down, so we’ll be back at the table on Monday doing negotiations and hopefully we can get stuff settled.”

Hallam would not elaborate on what concessions his members are specifically asking from the company.

“We’re bargaining in good faith and are disappointed (the contract) wasn’t accepted,” said Todd Griffith, General Manager of Pennwest Homes. “But we’re looking forward to having a new contract in place soon.”

According to Hallam, picketing will continue until contract negotiations are resolved.

“We’ll be on the side of the road with banners, just trying to get support from the community. This will continue until we get a vote.”

The last and only time on record that contract negotiations broke down between Pennwest Homes and its labor force was in 2015.

Launched in 2005, Pennwest Homes is part of the Commodore Corporation, one of the largest home builders in the northeast. The company builds modular homes, employing roughly 120 people at their Emlenton facility.

