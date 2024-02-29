Camp Coffman Thriving As Event Venue

CRANBERRY, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA operates Camp Coffman, nestled in the woods along the border of Clarion and Venango Counties, offering a range of charming options for those looking for an event venue, a cabin rental, or youth summer day camp.

Venue Options

Camp Coffman boasts a variety of venue options, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Choose from cozy cabins, a spacious banquet hall, a charming pavilion, or the sprawling grounds, each offering its own unique charm and ambiance.

For those seeking a truly immersive experience, Camp Coffman offers full camp rentals for large events. These rentals include exclusive access to the entire venue from Friday through Sunday, allowing you to create a customized experience for your guests. Alternatively, you can opt for a build-your-own package from Sunday through Thursday, perfect for those looking for a mid-week getaway.

Explore Before You Rent

Camp tours are available and recommended before finalizing your rental. This gives guests the opportunity to explore the venue, get a feel for the surroundings, and envision how your event will unfold in this stunning setting.

Add a Dash of Adventure

Looking to add a bit of excitement to your event? Camp Coffman offers a range of activities that can be added to a rental package or planned alone. Whether it’s team-building exercises, zip line, paintball, outdoor adventures, or simply enjoying the natural beauty of the surroundings, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Cabin Rentals for a Cozy Stay

For those looking to extend their stay, Camp Coffman offers ten charming cabins, each offering a unique blend of comfort and rustic charm. Additionally, a barn-dominium nearby provides a cozy retreat with a farmhouse vibe for guests.

Cabin rentals are available outside of wedding season, on Sunday evenings, and during the week. Please note that weekends are not available during the wedding season.

Cabin rentals are available at www.campcoffman.com/rental-cabins.

Plan Your Perfect Event at Camp Coffman

Whether you’re planning a corporate retreat, a family reunion, or a wedding, Camp Coffman offers the perfect setting for your special event. With a range of venue options, picturesque surroundings, and a host of activities to enjoy, your event is sure to be a memorable one.

For more details about weekend rentals and to explore all the venue options available at Camp Coffman, visit the website today.

