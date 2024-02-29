 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easy Pistachio Tube Cake

Thursday, February 29, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

Serve this light and tasty cake with a glass of Pinot Grigio!

Ingredients

1 – regular size package of yellow cake mix
1 – 3.4 oz. package instant pistachio pudding mix

4 large eggs, room temperature
1-1/2 cups water
1/4 cup canola oil
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
Confectioners’ sugar
Finely chopped pistachios

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour a 10-in. fluted tube pan.

~In a large bowl, combine the first six ingredients; beat on low speed for 30 seconds. Beat on medium for two minutes. Transfer to prepared pan.

~Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool in pan for 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and sprinkle with pistachios.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


