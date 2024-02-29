Dorothy “Duke” A. Fornof, of Oil City, passed away peacefully February 27, 2024 at Oakwood Heights Presbyterian Senior Care in Oil City, Pa following a brief illness.

She was 87.

Dorothy was born in Oil City on June 26, 1936 to the late Henry and Goldie (Shreckengost) Kramer.

She attended Cranberry High School, where she Graduated as Salutatorian for the Class of 1954.

She continued her education at Oil City Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1957 as a Registered Nurse.

Dorothy married the love her life Allen “Red” Fornof in Winchester, Va on March 19, 1960.

The couple would have celebrated their “65th” anniversary this year.

Dorothy worked at Oil City Hospital in the OB Department, 11 years for Dr. Gordon Clark Pediatrician, 15 years at Elks Home Service Nurse, continuing at Highmark Caring Foundation and retiring from Tri-State Advocacy.

Dorothy proudly retired at the age of 75 after having worked as a Registered Nurse for over 54 Years.

She also found time and enjoyed making many crafts, including stamped greeting cards and crocheting prayers shawls for those who needed their spirits boosted.

She enjoyed making Christmas cookies for over 56 years with her friend Maxine Hahn and giving them to many of her friends.

Another joy was making Easter eggs every year for her friends and family.

“Duke” has been described as one of the most “giving people ever.”

Over the years she became a member to various organizations including, Elks Lodge #344 in Oil City, Elks Lodge #264 in Titusville, Board President- United Community Independence Program, Volunteer for many years for Make A Wish, Member of Monday Club, Salvation Army Auxiliary, Belles Lettre Club, Oil Valley Red Hatters, Board Member Venango County Republicans and she was a member and an Ordained Deacon and Elder Second Presbyterian Church and Chairman BBT Committee at the church.

In addition to her beloved husband “Red” who resides at home, those left to cherish her memory are, Daughter: Jill Podczaski of Oil City; Sister in Law, Sally (Dan) Cox; Special Nephews, Tom (Barb) Wygant, Stoneboro, Ron (Marta) Wygant, Joe (Madine) Wygant, Phillip (Debbie) Wygant, all of Sandy Lake; Great Nephew Joseph Wygant Jr. of Utica, and a very special “Grandson” Jim and his family, Christy, Blake, Brenna, Berkley Wygant.

They were a great joy to her.

There were numerous other nieces and nephews she held close to her heart.

She had a very special friend Chery Rodgers who was a “true blessing” in her life as well

She was preceded in death by her sister Margaret “Peg” Wygant and her brother, Howard Plyler and Great Niece: Heather (Wygant) McConnell.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

There will be no funeral services as per Dorothy’s wishes.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

