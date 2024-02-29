Investigators Asking Public for Tips in Murder of Pregnant Amish Woman



SPARTA TWP., CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help as they continue their homicide investigation into the murder of an Amish woman in her Crawford County home.

Rebekah Byler, 23, a pregnant mother of two, was found dead on February 26 in the main living area of her residence located on the 21000 block of Fish Flats Road, Sparta Township.

The discovery was made by a family member and a friend, prompting a 12:26 p.m. 911 call that led Troop E in Corry to respond to the scene.

Byler, who was six months pregnant with her third child, was home with her two young children at the time of the incident. Her husband was not at home, reported WJET.

“The death is currently being investigated as a criminal homicide,” Trooper Cindy Schick, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police, told 6ABC. “We are aggressively investigating all available leads.”

Family members told reporters a red Jeep reported was seen driving back and forth along the road and parked in the victim’s driveway around 10 a.m. on the day of the murder, WJET reported.

Forensic teams were seen at the Fish Flats Road property into the late hours of February 27, with yellow police tape cordoning off the entire parcel.

The Pennsylvania State Police are urging anyone with information about suspicious persons, vehicles, or activities near the Fish Flats Road property to come forward to contact them at the Corry barracks at 814-663-2043.

