James Brian Keith, 60, of Cherrytree passed away on February 27, 2024 with is family at his side.

Born in Santa Ana, California on September 11, 1963, he was the son of the late Virgil W. and Jean B. (Ritchey) Keith.

Jim was a 1982 graduate of Franklin Area High School.

He was a regional truck driver for local trucking companies.

He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, mowing the lawn and riding snowmobiles.

He could often be found in the garage working on snowmobiles or getting the pro stock race car ready to run at Tri-City or Sharon Speedways.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Keith; his step-children Shawn Bennett of Shamokin, Pennsylvania and Steph Bell of Australia; his step-sister Debra Reagle of Elon, Ohio; and his step-brother David Hall and his wife, Robin, of Franklin and Eugene Keith of California; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-brother, Raul Heasley.

No services will be held at this time and a Celebration of Jim’s Life will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, Pennsylvania.

Jim will be laid to rest with his parents at the Franklin Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the Venango VNA Foundation for their wonderful care and support for Jim and his family.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Jim’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

