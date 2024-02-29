Karen Lee Kellogg, age 80, of Knox, passed away Wednesday morning, February 28, 2024 at UPMC-Presbyterian in Pittsburgh following an illness.

She is the mother of Jon Kelllog of Knox and Kim Schmader of Brockway and wife to the late Jon T. “Herk” Kellogg.

A complete obituary will be posted as soon as available.

