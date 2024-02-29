Linda M. Bowser, 76, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 at Clarion Hospital.

She was born on May 25, 1947 in Toby Township, Clarion County; the daughter of Oscar L. and Mary Katherine (Anthony) Conner.

Linda was a 1965 graduate of Union High School and a lifelong resident of Clarion County.

She attended the Church of God of Prophecy in Rimersburg.

Linda was employed by the Davis Cookie Company for 41 years, retiring in 2010 as a supervisor.

She enjoyed cooking, reading, playing bingo, and going shopping.

Linda looked forward to family visits and loved the time she spent with her family.

Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband of over 57 years, William G. “Jerry: Bowser, whom she married on Oct. 8, 1966; her children, Jerilynn K. (Jason) Smith of Rimersburg, Joe W. (Stephanie) Bowser of Sligo, Jamie L. (Jeff) Kline of Rimersburg, and Jenna R. Yori of Rimersburg; 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Kay Culbertson of Galeton, PA and Jean (Greg) Seybert of Rimersburg.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William C. Conner and Richard L. “Rick” Conner; and a sister, Kimberly A. Birocco.

At Linda’s request, services will be held privately.

Contributions may be made in Linda’s memory to Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road Clarion, PA 16214.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those wishing to send an online condolence to Linda’s family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.