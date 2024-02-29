Local Man Accused of Placing Juvenile in Headlock, Assaulting Him

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a juvenile during a domestic dispute in Clarion Township.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed charges against 40-year-old Joshua James Deloe, of Strattanville, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P Schill’s office on February 23.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion were dispatched to the 17000 block of U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township around 1:57 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, for a report of an active domestic between Joshua Deloe and a juvenile victim.

Upon arrival, troopers made contact with the complainant who stated Deloe had left just before police arrived. Both the complainant and the juvenile victim were interviewed on the scene.

The complainant related she was outside of the apartment smoking a cigarette when she heard her son and Deloe fighting. She went into the house and observed Deloe with the victim in a headlock and throwing him around the kitchen. The fight reportedly continued into the hallway, the kitchen, and bedrooms of the apartment, before the complainant was able to break it up, according to the complaint.

The complainant explained that Deloe started packing a bag to leave while taunting the victim by calling him derogatory names. The two started physically fighting again, and Deloe once again placed the victim in a headlock, the complaint indicates.

Police then interviewed the victim.

The juvenile victim then stated he got into a verbal argument with Deloe over not being able to cook eggs. The victim explained the argument turned physical, and Deloe grabbed him and threw him into the pantry door. The fight continued into the hallway, the victim stated, where Deloe continued throwing him and grabbing at his neck. The victim said the fight was broken up, and he went to his bedroom, and Deloe came into the room and started taunting him, the complaint notes.

The fight became physical again, the victim explained, as Deloe grabbed him and threw him around the room, The victim stated that Deloe also threatened to smash his face and slit his throat, according to the complaint.

Investigators observed multiple lacerations and scratches on the victim that were consistent with his statement, the complaint notes.

Deloe was later found and taken into custody.

He was arraigned on the following charges at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, in front of Judge Schill:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

He was released on February 23 after posting bail and a “no contact order” was added to the bail conditions.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, February 27, but online court documents have not been updated as of Thursday morning.

