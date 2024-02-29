PAGO, Clarion County ‘Breakup’ Agreement Approved; Neither Group Can Vilify Other

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The breakup between Clarion County and the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitor Bureau (PAGO) was official on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024. Still, there will be no “alimony” in the settlement.

Clarion County Commissioners announced the Agreement and mutual release between PAGO and Clarion County at their meeting on Tuesday. PAGO, for many years, served as the designated Tourist Promotion Agency (TPA) for Clarion County.

“We just agreed to part ways with no money payments either way,” Commissioner Wayne Brosius said. “We figured it was about a wash, if not us coming out a bit ahead, because of what we were withholding from them several quarters ago. We were avoiding legal fees.”

Commissioners passed Resolution No. 15 of 2023, certifying the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) as Clarion County’s Tourist Promotion Agency. The resolution stated that Clarion County desires to promote business development, improve tourism, and increase economic benefits within Clarion County. To pursue those goals, Clarion County wants to plan, develop, and promote a new tourism development strategy and establish an organization to implement the plan’s objectives.

The Clarion County Treasurer’s Office registers all businesses required to submit hotel and tax, such as hotels, cabins, and Airbnb. The office collects and enforces the county’s five percent hotel tax. The tax committee is the tax money remitted quarterly to the Clarion County TPA.

Effective April Fools’ Day, April 1, 2024, commissioners increased the hotel tax from 3 to 5 percent. Funds from the hotel tax are used to generate tourism through the TPA. In 2023, $342,841.90 in hotel taxes were collected. Clarion County takes a three percent administrative fee.

According to the release document, neither PAGO nor Clarion County can vilify each other.

A mutual non-disparagement clause states the following: “At all times following the signing of this Agreement, neither Party shall engage in any vilification of the other, and each Party shall refrain from making any false, negative, critical, or disparaging statements, implied or expressed, concerning the other. In response to any inquiry regarding the Parties’ disagreements or the terms of the Agreement, the Parties will respond by advising the inquiring Party that the Parties were able to reach a mutually agreeable resolution, with no “further elaboration except in the circumstances set forth above.”

Neither Party admits liability, according to the Agreement.

“This Agreement, and acts or proceedings hereunder, shall not in any way be construed as, or deemed to be, evidence of any admission or concession on the part of the Parties of any liability or wrongdoing whatsoever, and any such liability or wrongdoing is hereby expressly denied and disclaimed by each of the Parties. Except in an action to enforce any provision of this Agreement, neither this Agreement nor any of its provisions, nor any statements made in the negotiations.”

