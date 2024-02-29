Keystone Girls Basketball Coach Andy Traister to be Featured on Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show Tonight

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Keystone head girls basketball coach Andy Traister will be the guest on tonight’s Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show.

Viewers will be able to catch the show, hosted live from The Haskell House on Main Street in Clarion, on www.exploreclarion.com. The show will be hosted by Owen Krepps.

Stemming from the Greg Heath coaching tree, Traister has coached Keystone girls basketball since 2021. For 22 years, he was the head junior high boys basketball coach at Keystone High School, where he graduated from high school. He also played football, baseball, basketball, and competed in track and field while at his alma mater.

The 2023-24 Keystone girls basketball team missed out on the playoffs by two wins and will lose four seniors to graduation. One senior is Mia Traister, Andy’s daughter.

The Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show provides viewers with an up-close and personal look into sports in our area. It has become a weekly fixture, typically airing each Thursday, featuring a variety of guests from the local sports scene for engaging discussions, exclusive interviews, and fresh perspectives. If you are interested in being a guest on the show email owen.krepps@eyt.media.

Tune in at 7:00 p.m. on www.exploreclarion.com for the latest updates and discussions on local sports.

The following sponsors have signed on to make the show possible:

Redbank Chevrolet

Dubrook, Inc.

M&B Services

Clarion Forest VNA

Cousin Basils Restaurant & Bar

Hugh Henry Pest Management

Kahle’s Kitchens

Kerle Tire Company

Laurel Eye Clinic

Luton’s Plumbing & Heating

Nolf Chrysler Dodge

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar

Tionesta Builders

12 Series Brand

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.