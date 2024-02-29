SPONSORED: Bobcat of Clarion Offers Rental Equipment
Thursday, February 29, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Looking for the right equipment to get the job done? Bobcat of Clarion has a great selection of rental equipment for all your needs.
Bobcat of Clarion offers excavators, track loaders, skid steers, attachments, and much more:
- Excavators
- Skid Steers
- Track Loaders
- Telehandlers
- Tractors
- Scissor Lifts
- UTVS
- Attachments
- Compaction
- Forklifts
- Articulated Loaders
Rentals are first come, first served, and subject to availability.
- All rates are subject to change without notice.
- The renter is responsible for proper maintenance of the machine and insurance while in their possession.
- The fuel recovery charge is extra.
- Cleaning charges may apply.
- Delivery charges are extra.
For more information visit www.northeasternequipmentsalesandrentals.com or visit them at one of their three locations:
Bobcat of Clarion
1214 E Main St
Clarion, PA 16214
814-297-1776
Bobcat of Olean
3101 Constitution Ave #1867
Olean, NY 14760
716-372-4063
Bobcat of Kane
101 Keane Rd
Lewis Run, PA 16738
814-778-5300
Hours:
Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: CLOSED
Sunday: CLOSED
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.