Patton Financial Advising: A New Year, A New Opportunity to Save with a 529 Plan
The start of a new year is typically a time when people resolve to implement or recommit themselves to a personal financial goal. This year, why not consider opening a 529 plan account, or increasing your contributions to an existing account, to enhance your child’s or grandchild’s financial future? 529 plans are the most flexible they’ve ever been since their creation more than 25 years ago.
A college fund…and more
Education, in any form, can be a key life-building block. A 529 plan is specifically designed for education savings. The main benefit of a 529 plan is tax-related: earnings in a 529 account accumulate tax-deferred and are tax-free when withdrawn (which could be many years down the road) if the funds are used to pay qualified education expenses. Some states may also offer a tax deduction for contributions. For withdrawals not used for qualified education expenses, the earnings portion is subject to income tax and a 10% penalty.
Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400
Toll-free 1-877-547-2751
Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com
