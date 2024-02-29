Permanent Makeup by Sherry Raabe: Now Offering Tattoo Removal, Lip Enhancements

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – For those considering permanent makeup, lip enhancements, or tattoo removal, Sherry Raabe has the solution at her salon in Shippenville, Pa.

Sherry Raabe (pictured above) has been a permanent makeup artist for 17 years. She learned the trade with Betty McKisson at Wellness Health Options and decided to open up her own location in July 2021.

Permanent Makeup by Sherry Raabe is located at 10790 Rt. 322 in Shippenville, Pa.

Sherry specializes in eyebrows, eyeliner, lip liner, full lip color, lip enhancements, areola camouflaging, and tattoo removal.

“I enjoy it,” Raabe told exploreClarion.com. “It’s a fun profession because you’re giving back something that somebody might be missing due to an illness or some type of trauma.”

Permanent makeup can help those who suffer from allergies and are unable to apply regular makeup, as well as cancer survivors, who lost hair during their treatment, according to Sherry.

“If they’ve had allergies to over-the-counter makeup, they’re a perfect candidate for permanent makeup,” she said. “If they’re a cancer survivor, or if they have some type of skin disease, there are several different reasons. But, the main ones are allergies, cancer, or as we get older, we lose our hair, and people want that look because your brows do the finishing framing of your face.”

Permanent makeup is a tattoo using specific permanent makeup pigments and looks natural and convincing, Sherry explained.

“A lot of times people can’t believe it’s actually a tattoo. It looks like somebody just has their makeup on,” she added.

Sherry said clients usually have two sessions with her for permanent makeup: one when they get most of the tattoo work done and a second, finishing session four weeks afterward.

“If you’re coming in, we take before and after pictures, we map you out, we draw to see what look you’re trying to achieve or get back,” she stated. “We’re looking to see if they just want to enhance their natural features that just lightened over some time.”

Seeing her clients’ reactions to the permanent makeup is her favorite part of her job.

“Making people happy and feel confident again is rewarding. Clients are so happy with the results that I have built long-term relationships with them. Even though it is a business, they really appreciate my time and effort in making them feel complete again. It’s definitely a rewarding job by all means.”

Sherry has recently added tattoo removal to her line of services at her salon.

She noted the following about the process of removing tattoos:

– The tattoo removal solution does not contain any carcinogenic ingredients;

– This technique is 100% safe and Non-Invasive;

– The healing process is much faster than other techniques; and

There are no scars or crust after the treatment process.

Those interested in her services, can text or call her at 814-229-9352.

