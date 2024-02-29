State Police Calls: Retail Theft Suspect Caught with Meth; Child Neglect Investigation Underway

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Clarion Man Arrested for Retail Theft and Drug Possession at Local Walmart

A Clarion man has been arrested following a retail theft incident at a Walmart store on Perkins Road, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police Clarion patrol unit.

Trooper Lash responded to the theft report at approximately 10:53 AM on February 25, 2024. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect, identified as a 40-year-old Clarion man, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine and a smoking device.

The item reportedly stolen from the Walmart store was a quart of oil, valued at $8.48. The nature of the incident was initially reported as retail theft/shoplifting, however, the subsequent find of illegal drugs has added a more serious dimension to the charges.

Charges are pending.

Teenager Arrested for Drug Possession in Knox Borough

A 19-year-old from Shippenville was taken into custody on charges of drug possession, according to the Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion.

Trooper Floor was the investigating officer at the scene of the incident, which occurred on February 8, 2024, at approximately 9:05 PM at the intersection of W. Penn Ave and Main St. in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

The suspect was found during a routine patrol in a 1987 Honda Accord. Details regarding the specific substances involved have not been released.

Charges are pending.

Clarion State Police Investigate Child Neglect Incident

The Pennsylvania State Police from the Clarion station are investigating a reported incident of child neglect involving a minor in Limestone Township.

The investigation, led by Trooper McGinnis, spans the period from February 2, 2024, to February 9, 2024. The incident took place on Limestone Road and involves a 13-year-old female victim from Limestone.

Details about the nature of the neglect or the condition of the minor have not been disclosed as the investigation is currently active.

Marienville Woman Arrested for DUI by State Troopers

A routine traffic stop led to a DUI arrest by the Pennsylvania State Police based out of the Marienville station.

The incident occurred on February 18, 2024, at 8:15 PM on Chestnut Street in Jenks Township, Forest County. Trooper Payne was the officer who conducted the stop after noting several traffic violations.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the 34-year-old female driver from Marienville was operating her vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The investigation into the DUI incident is ongoing, and more details may be released as they become available.

