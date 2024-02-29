Vera Lucille Schreckengost, of Miola, PA, passed away February 27, 2024 at home following a strong battle to recover from a stroke ten weeks prior.

Born on June 20, 1929 in Miola, PA she was the daughter of Walter Lamb and Lucille (McCleary) Maxwell of Miola, PA.

She was 94 years of age.

She retired from Riverside Market in Clarion now known as Clarion Ford Chrysler and previously Bi-Lo Market.

She worked in the meat department wrapping and stocking coolers with meat products for many years.

After retirement she and Bill enjoyed camping and fishing with their camping friends through the summer and fall along with their grandchildren who visited and stayed overnight numerous times.

All enjoyed roasting hot dogs and marshmallows, fishing, and riding bicycles through the park.

During the winter she enjoyed feeding and watching the song birds in the bird feeder outside the living room window.

She loved watching the “herds” of deer feeding in the fields behind the house.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband Bill (April 2020) whom she dearly missed; oldest daughter Vicki Schreckengost (June 2017) and youngest daughter Sherri McGuirk (March 2017) both of Miola; grand-daughter Ricci Aaron (June 2021); brother-in-law Eugene Callihan and sister Ginny Calligan; niece Barb (Callihan) Miller; niece Debbie (Callihan) Glenn; brother Archie Maxwell and sister-in-law Georgie Maxwell, and nephew Mike Maxwell; and brother Wayne Maxwell.

Surviving are daughter Sandra (Randon) Haines of Strattanville, grand-daughter Kristine (Rick) Simpson of Mayport, great-grandchildren Morgan (Cody Olson) and great-great grandson Emeric of Sligo, and twin great-granddaughters Madison and McKenna Simpson of Mayport; grandson Bob (Ricci June 2021) Aaron and great-granddaughters Audrey and Caitlin Aaron of Summerville; son William (Tonya) Schreckengost Jr. of Miola, granddaughters Deanna Smail and great-granddaughter Mikayla Snow of Plum, PA and Kimberly Schreckengost of Wellington, FL; daughter Julie (Mike) Schaeffer of Sligo, grandchildren Lucas Schaeffer of Colorado and

Leann (Jeremy) Adams and great-granddaughters Mia and Livi Adams of Clearfield, PA; son-in-law Denni (Sherri) McGuirk, grandsons Justin McGuirk of Miola, great-grandchildren Addison and Aiden McGuirk, James McGuirk of Miola and great-grandson Zander McQuirk.

Also surviving are sister-in-law Joan (Wayne) Maxwell of Miola and brother Dick Maxwell of Miola; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00am to 11:00am on Friday, March 1, 2024 at the Goble Funeral Home: 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00am in the funeral home.

Interment will be in Miola Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

