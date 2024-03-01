7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, March 1, 2024 @ 12:03 AM
Today
Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. South wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tonight
Rain, mainly after 11pm. Low around 37. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday
Rain before 7am, then showers between 7am and 1pm. High near 51. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Tuesday
A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
