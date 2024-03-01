Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Coffee & Cream Doughnuts

Switch up your breakfast/or brunch this weekend with homemade donuts!

Ingredients

Oil for deep-fat frying

2 – 10.2 oz. tubes of large refrigerated buttermilk biscuits



3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon instant coffee granules6 oz. cream cheese, softened2/3 cup NutellaConfectioners’ sugar and baking cocoa

Directions

~In an electric skillet or deep fryer, heat oil to 375°. Drop biscuits, a few at a time, into hot oil. Fry until golden brown on both sides. Drain on paper towels.

~Meanwhile, place the cream in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave, uncovered, on high until hot; stir in coffee granules until dissolved. Add cream cheese and Nutella; beat until smooth.

~Cut a small hole in the corner of a plastic bag; insert a very small tip. Fill the bag with the coffee mixture. Push the tip through the side of each doughnut to fill with cream. Dust tops with confectioners’ sugar and cocoa. Serve immediately.

