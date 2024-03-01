 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Coffee & Cream Doughnuts

Friday, March 1, 2024 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

Switch up your breakfast/or brunch this weekend with homemade donuts!

Ingredients

Oil for deep-fat frying
2 – 10.2 oz. tubes of large refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon instant coffee granules
6 oz. cream cheese, softened
2/3 cup Nutella
Confectioners’ sugar and baking cocoa

Directions

~In an electric skillet or deep fryer, heat oil to 375°. Drop biscuits, a few at a time, into hot oil. Fry until golden brown on both sides. Drain on paper towels.

~Meanwhile, place the cream in a small microwave-safe bowl. Microwave, uncovered, on high until hot; stir in coffee granules until dissolved. Add cream cheese and Nutella; beat until smooth.

~Cut a small hole in the corner of a plastic bag; insert a very small tip. Fill the bag with the coffee mixture. Push the tip through the side of each doughnut to fill with cream. Dust tops with confectioners’ sugar and cocoa. Serve immediately.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


