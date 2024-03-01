Edward “Ed” F. Craft, 72, of Chapmanville, passed away on February 29, 2024 at the Titusville Area Hospital.

Born on October 28, 1951 in Oil City, he was the son of the late Edgar A. and Francis (Van Scise) Craft.

He was adopted and raised by Mr. & Mrs. Earl Craft.

He proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War Era.

Ed worked as a heavy equipment operator for Deeter Farms Construction and worked many years at Allegheny Toyota.

He married the love of his life the former Kathie Hefferman on November 26, 1982, she survives.

Ed enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandsons riding wheelers and feeding the birds.

He was a committee member for the Western PA Pullin For A Purpose and would often be found helping on the track.

In his younger years, Ed like to ride motorcycles.

When he could, he liked to go to car shows and tractor and steam engine shows at Pioneer Steam & Gas Engine Society.

He loved to spoil his favorite granddog, Jewel.

Left to cherish his memory along with his wife of 41 years is his son, Mitchell Edward Craft and his wife, Maria, of Titusville; his grandsons Jasper Mitchell and Emmett Edward Craft, both of Titusville; his sister Jane V. Khein and her husband, Richard, of Sunrise, FL; his sister-in-law Linda Dailey of Titusville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Freda Vallo, Paulie Summerville and Eugene Craft, his sister-in-law, Mary Rice and her husband, Myron; and his nephew, Michael Ray Rice.

Friends and family are invited to call at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home, 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA on Sunday, March 3rd from 2 pm – 6 pm.

Funeral services for Ed will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 4th at 11:00 am with Elder Glenn Williams of the Bradleytown Community Church officiating.

Military Honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard on Monday prior to the service.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made in Ed’s name to Western PA Pullin For A Purpose, 249 Brenner Road, Titusville, PA 16354 and/or the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard, PO Box 137, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Edward’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

