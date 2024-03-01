Fred A. Ziegler, 81, of Seneca, died Wednesday afternoon, February 28, 2024 at Oakwood Heights Village in Oil City.

He was born March 18, 1942 in Van (on his brother Norm’s ninth birthday) to the late Lloyd F. and Ruth (Willings) Ziegler.

He was a 1960 graduate of Cranberry High School where he played baseball and basketball.

He later graduated from Penn State University with a degree in engineering.

He was a member of the former Seneca United Methodist Church.

Fred enjoyed bowling, golfing, hunting, traveling on bus trip tours with his wife, watching his grandchildren’s activities, and spending time with his family.

He was a member of the 55 & Over Oil City Softball League, volunteered at the Cranberry Area Food Pantry, served on the Cranberry Township General Authority Board, and was a member of the Venango County Bowling Hall of Fame.

Fred enjoyed coaching Junior Bowling for forty years, introducing the sport of bowling to the area’s youth.

Fred was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) as a civil engineer and bridge inspector.

Following his retirement in 2019, he worked part-time for Taylor Engineering.

He was married in the Van United Methodist Church on November 2, 1963 to Judith L. (Smith), and she preceded him in death on July 8, 2023.

Surviving are three sons: Gregg Ziegler and his wife Betty of Canfield, Ohio, Scott Ziegler and his wife Marci of Franklin, and Bryan Ziegler and his wife Wendi of Seneca; six grandchildren, Kassie Ludwig and husband Ethan, Kevin Ziegler and wife Katie, Ashlyn Restauri and husband Ben, Cael Ziegler, Kelsey Ziegler, and Kalynne Ziegler; and five great-grandchildren.

Fred is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Ann Ziegler and Amy Ziegler; a brother-in-law, Jim Slye; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Norman, Howard, Edgar, and Myron Ziegler; and a sister, Neva Rossman.

Visitation will be held Sunday (March 3) from 1 – 5 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held Monday (March 4) at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Darrell Greenawalt, pastor of Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin, officiating.

Interment will follow in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cranberry Area Food Pantry, P.O. Box 446, Seneca, PA 16346.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Oakwood Heights Village and AseraCare Hospice for the loving care that they provided to Fred.

To express online condolences to Fred’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

