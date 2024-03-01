Karen Lee Kellogg, age 80, of Knox, passed peacefully, with her children by her side, on Wednesday morning, February 28, 2024 at UPMC-Presbyterian.

Born August 11, 1943 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late David Charles Weible, Jr. and Dorothy Jean Hahn Weible.

She married John T. “Herk” Kellogg, Sr. on June 8, 1963 and he preceded her in death on May 28, 2013.

Karen served as a school crossing guard for the Keystone School District for 40 plus years at Cobbler’s/Rhea Lumber crossing, and spent 20 years at Blauser’s Plumbing and Heating then Fulton Lumber Company as a bookkeeper and payroll accountant.

She did all this while being a faithful housewife and mother to son, Jon and daughter, Kim.

She loved taking care of her family and always made sure everyone was fed.

Supper was served at 5:30, sharp, and you’d better not be late.

For the past several years, she had a daily companion, her son’s dog, Cooper, who she loved and took care of, and waited for every morning with his favorite treat.

Karen was a member of the Edenburg Presbyterian Church and attended the Knox United Methodist Church.

She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, served as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Knox Union Cemetery Association and enjoyed watching game shows.

Survivors include her two children: Jon T. Kellogg, Jr. of Knox and Kim (Kevin) Schmader of Brockway; her grandchildren who she loved and adored: Courtney (Mitch) Connors of North East; Caitlin Kellogg of Bradenton, Florida; Lauren Schmader and Landon Schmader, both of Brockway, and a great grandchild, Quin Connnors.

In addition to her parents and husband, Karen was preceded in death by a sister, Gayle Brohl.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2024 and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2024 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Reverend Wade Barto, pastor of the Knox United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Karen’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

