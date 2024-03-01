Karns City Teen Avoids Injury in Two-Vehicle Collision in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A local teen was cited following a two-vehicle crash in Butler County on Tuesday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash took place around 9:23 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27, on North Main Street Extension in Center Township, Butler County.

Police say a 17-year-old male was traveling in a 2008 Nissan Altima when he collided with a tractor-trailer near Palm Drive.

The tractor-trailer was identified as a 2018 Freightliner operated by 55-year-old Eli J. Lee, of Grove City.

The teen driver and Lee were not injured and were both using a seat belt.

According to police, the teen driver was charged with a traffic violation.

