Police: Burglar’s Wallet Left Behind After Breaking into Skills Games Machine at New Bethlehem Business

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. – Police say a man left his wallet behind after he allegedly broke into a PA Skill Games machine at a business in New Bethlehem Borough.

According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRPD) filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Dillon Erdley, of Kittanning, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, February 26.

According to a criminal complaint, SCCRPD received a report of a break-in from the owner of a smoke shop located on Road Street in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County, around 4:01 a.m. on Friday, February 23.

Upon arrival, SCCRPD Officer Waclav was met by the owner, who showed the damage to the skills game machine that was broken into earlier in the morning. The owner provided several videos from security cameras on the side of the business, the complaint states.

The business owner later informed police that he had found a wallet inside of his business, and he believed it belonged to the suspect that committed the crime, the complaint indicates.

The suspect was identified as Dillon Erdley, who was interviewed at the station on February 24. Officer Waclav showed Erdley evidence and brought more evidence forth, but Erdley was very persistent in stating that he did not commit those crimes. Due to a very high call volume on the tip line regarding this incident, Erdley’s name “came through very bulk,” according to the complaint.

Erdley allegedly admitted that he did break into the gambling machine and stole the deposit box with $20 in value from within the machine, the complaint notes.

Erdley explained on body cam during the interview that when he lost his money minutes to hours prior, he began to think about stealing. He stated he has been struggling with a gambling addiction and so when he lost, he became very desperate, the complaint states.

Erdley showed remorse for his actions during the interview as he proceeded to become very emotional and to further tell police why he did what he did, according to the complaint.

Video evidence shows Erdley and his girlfriend at separate machines during the early morning when they decide to exit the business. Another video, shows Erdley, with a camo sweatshirt on with the hood up, paying at the machine that is eventually broken into, with his girlfriend right beside him with her hood on her head also, the complaint indicates.

In addition, another video shows both Erdley and his girlfriend get up from the machines in a fast-paced manner, and exit the building with both their hoods on. The next and final video is of Erdley by himself inside the business, breaking into the gambling machine where he was minutes prior. He is then shown ripping open the machine with his hands and taking a deposit box from inside the machine. At this time, it is believed that his girlfriend conspired with Erdley, but she did not help in any way to break into the machine, the complaint notes.

The damage to the skills game machine is valued at $1,000 by the owner of the business. The deposit box with money inside is valued at $20, the complaint states.

Erdley was arraigned on the following charges at 11:28 a.m. on February 26, in front of Judge Miller:

Conspiracy – Theft By Unlaw Taking-Immovable Property, Misdemeanor 1

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, at 8:30 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.