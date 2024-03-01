Ronda R. Smith, 60, of Franklin, PA., passed away Feb. 28, 2024 at her home.

Born April 19, 1963 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of Dallas Smith and the late Beverly Karns Smith.

Ronda was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She worked as a customer service representative at the Blair Call Center.

She enjoyed reading and playing cards and in younger years enjoyed fishing with her parents.

In addition to her father, Ronda is survived by two brothers: Dallas Smith and his husband Scott Cesare and their son Logan, and Shane Smith and his wife Amy and their children: Ryan and Megan Smith.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Funeral Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

