School’s Out at St. Michael’s…Forever

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Many people in the community shuddered on this cold February morning, but it wasn’t just the weather bringing them down. The demolition of Saint Michael’s School building was starting.

Even though the school closed in 2005 and was constructed in 1948, St. Mike’s still lived in many area residents’ hearts and minds.

Neiswonger Construction of Strattanville was hired to demolish the old school building and connected offices.

The demolition began on Thursday morning, February 29th.

The school served the community well over the years. Still, the physical condition of the building rapidly deteriorated after its closure, and for safety reasons, the institution needed to be demolished. Even without a physical structure there, the memories of Saint Michael’s will live on with the former students, their families, and neighbors.

Kevin D. Beichner, a local historian, and six of his siblings remember attending the school.

“I remember when Father Theobald would come to the school with his unlit cigar and look at each student’s report card with them. He was pretty funny and had a nickname for everyone,” Beichner said.

“We all went through eight grades, but many people would leave after sixth grade.”

Beichner, a local historian, chronicled the history of Fryburg in “A Fryburg Collection,” a book of postcards and photographs. Copies are still available at Dan Smith’s Candies, Fallers’ Antique Depot in Fryburg, and Montana’s Restaurant in Fryburg.

“The nuns are what kept those schools going,” Beichner added. “A priest started it, and he got these nuns from Erie. Then, they switched from the Benedictine to the St. Joseph order.”

Architect Leon Hufnagel of Clarion drew plans for the school and convent complex. Hufnagel was the grandson of Andy Hufnagel of Marble, who did the blacksmith work on the bell tower when the stone church was built.

Work proceeded, and the cornerstone for the school was laid on August 11, 1948. By the spring of 1949, the convent was ready for occupancy and was inspected by Bishop Gannon, who described it as a “dream house.” After years of living with antiquated facilities, “the sisters were rewarded with a lovely home.”

Nelson. E. Karg constructed the concrete and brick building from 1948 through 1949. The new school was built for a cost of $140,000.00. In 1963, the school added additional classrooms and a large multipurpose room.

Dedication of St. Michael School was held on May 9, 1949. In the fall of that year, a parish school bus was purchased, and for the first time, children in outlining districts of the parish had transportation to the school, a new three-stall garage was erected.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the contractor, employees, and a few townspeople. Reverend Theobald laid the cornerstone of the new parochial school building.

The school closed in 2005.

The parish hall still stands, and Octoberfest can continue.

