SPONSORED: J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales is Your One-Stop Shop for All Things Car Mate

Friday, March 1, 2024 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion


SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales is your one-stop trailer shop for all things Car Mate.

J&J stocks over 40 Car Mate trailers with an exclusive Lifetime plus 10 warranty. You’ll find all shapes and sizes in stock including Enclosed Cargos, Equipment Haulers, Utility Trailers, and Dump Trailers.

If you are looking for the most dependable enclosed cargo trailers and open utility trailers backed by the industry’s best warranty, choose Car Mate trailers – trailers that work for a living.

Car Mate Cargo Trailer warranties include:

  • Lifetime Roof Warranty
  • Lifetime Warranty on ¾” Floor
  • Lifetime Warranty on all Lighting
  • 5-year Spring Axle Warranty
  • 10-year Torsion Axle Warranty
  • 3-year Workmanship Warranty

Car Mate Utility Trailer warranties include:

  • Lifetime Warranty on all Lighting
  • 5-year Spring Axle Warranty
  • 10-year Torsion Axle Warranty
  • 3-year Workmanship Warranty

Carmate j&j 3

Check out a full line-up of inventory online: https://jjtrailersales.com/

Visit J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales at one of their two locations:

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA 16254

406 Thompson Road
Strattanville, PA 16258

…Or, give them a call at 814-226-6066.

HOURS:

Sunday – CLOSED
Monday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

J&J


