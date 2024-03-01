 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

SPONSORED: Spring Forward Sale Happening Now at Simply Skin Medical Spa & Laser Center

Friday, March 1, 2024 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Embrace the season of renewal and rejuvenation with Simply Skin’s exclusive Spring Forward Sale!

Today is your chance to blossom into beautiful skin! Don’t wait—these offers are only valid through March:

  • Laser Hair Removal Package: 50% off when you purchase one at regular price (equal or greater value). Say goodbye to unwanted hair and hello to silky-smooth skin!
  • Skin Pen Microneedling Package: Enjoy a 20% discount on this transformative treatment. And for an extra boost, consider adding the Biojuve Skin Biome Kit at the same discounted rate!
  • Lase MD Ultra: Get 20% off this no-downtime skin resurfacing treatment. Reveal your radiant glow without missing a beat!
  • Diamond Glow Facial Package: Treat yourself to a series of four luxurious facials, each at a delightful 20% savings. Your skin will thank you!

Remember, there’s no need to treat today—just call us at Simply Skin to book your appointment and take the leap toward healthier, more radiant skin!

Call Simply Skin today: 814-227-2362

Simply Skin Medical Spa & Laser Center now has two convenient locations:

Simply Skin Medical Spa – 420 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
Simply Skin Medical Spa – 1263 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

For more information, visit https://simplyskinmedispa.com/ or give Simply Skin a call at 814-227-2362.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.