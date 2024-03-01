Super Saturday Showdown: Watch All Six D9 Basketball Championships Live on Explore

CLARION Pa. (EYT) – We have entered the final countdown of Laurel Eye Clinic Hoops as the champions of District 9 will be crowned this weekend at PennWest Clarion.

ExploreClarion.com has you covered with live broadcasts of all six championship games on Super Saturday. All games will be played at Tippin Gymnasium on Saturday, March 2.

Friday will play host to two subregional games as both the Class 3A boys and girls champions will play the winner of District 5/8, Chestnut Ridge, in the subregional finals, at PennWest Clarion.

Then, it’s time for a jam-packed Super Saturday.

The day begins at 11 a.m. with the 4A girl’s final between Punxsutawney and St. Mary’s at 11 a.m. Punxsutawney’s boys team will then play in the 4A boys final against Bradford at 12:45 p.m.

Ridgway scored a buzzer-beater in the semifinals against DuBois Central Catholic which puts them up against Elk County Catholic in the girl’s 1A final at 2:45 p.m.

The hometown Clarion Area Bobcats then take on Elk County Catholic at 4:30 p.m. in the 1A boys final.

Finally, Redbank Valley will be involved in both the boys and girls 2A championship games. The girls will take on Moniteau at 6:30 p.m. and the boys Karns City for the final game of the day at 8:30 p.m.

All broadcasts will be streamed on the ExploreClarion YouTube channel.

EYT Broadcast Breakdown

Friday, March 1: Subregional Girls Final- Karns City vs. Chestnut Ridge- 6 p.m.

Friday, March 1: Subregional Boys Final- Moniteau vs. Chestnut Ridge- 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2: 4A Girls Final Punxsutawney vs. St. Mary’s- 11 a.m.

Saturday, March 2: 4A Boys Final Punxsutawney vs. Bradford- 12:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 2: 1A Girls Final- Elk County Catholic vs Ridgway- 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 2: 1A Boys Final Elk County Catholic vs Clarion- 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2: 2A Girls Final- Redbank Valley vs Moniteau- 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2: 2A Boys Final- Redbank Valley vs Karns City- 8:30 p.m.

