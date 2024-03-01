 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of Several Items From Local Store

Friday, March 1, 2024 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents, according to reports released on Thursday, February 29:

PSP Clarion investigated a retail theft at Tom’s Riverside in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say the theft happened around 1:30 p.m. on January 26.

The following items were stolen:

– Pert Shampoo, Value $4.19
– Finess Shampoo, Value $3.85
– Head and Shoulders Shampoo, Value $7.45
– Suave Deodorant, Value $3.19
– Pet Nail Clippers, Value $10.29
– Eucerin Lotion, Value $12.69
– Hefty Gallon Bags, Value $3.55
– Color Silk Hair Coloring, Value $5.19

The total value of the items is $50.40.

A vehicle involved is listed as a 2012 Buick.

The arrestee is listed as a 46-year-old Clarion woman

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle Results in DUI Arrest in Shippenville Borough

PSP Clarion responded to the report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Third Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, at 7:43 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20.

Police say the vehicle was located and the driver was ultimately arrested for DUI.

The arrestee is a 59-yera-old Oil City man.

The vehicle is a 2002 Jeep Liberty.

Drug Possession in Clarion Township

State Police in Clarion investigated a drug possession around 10:26 a.m. on January 30, in the 4000 block of Kingsville Road in Clarion Township.

No further details were released.


