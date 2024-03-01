State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of Several Items From Local Store

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents, according to reports released on Thursday, February 29:

Troopers Investigating Theft of Several Items From Local Store

PSP Clarion investigated a retail theft at Tom’s Riverside in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say the theft happened around 1:30 p.m. on January 26.

The following items were stolen:

– Pert Shampoo, Value $4.19

– Finess Shampoo, Value $3.85

– Head and Shoulders Shampoo, Value $7.45

– Suave Deodorant, Value $3.19

– Pet Nail Clippers, Value $10.29

– Eucerin Lotion, Value $12.69

– Hefty Gallon Bags, Value $3.55

– Color Silk Hair Coloring, Value $5.19

The total value of the items is $50.40.

A vehicle involved is listed as a 2012 Buick.

The arrestee is listed as a 46-year-old Clarion woman

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle Results in DUI Arrest in Shippenville Borough

PSP Clarion responded to the report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Third Street in Shippenville Borough, Clarion County, at 7:43 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20.

Police say the vehicle was located and the driver was ultimately arrested for DUI.

The arrestee is a 59-yera-old Oil City man.

The vehicle is a 2002 Jeep Liberty.

Drug Possession in Clarion Township

State Police in Clarion investigated a drug possession around 10:26 a.m. on January 30, in the 4000 block of Kingsville Road in Clarion Township.

No further details were released.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.