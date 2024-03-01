Venango Chamber’s Business of the Year Awarded to 4 Your Car Connection

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce recognized 4 Your Car Connection as the 2023 Business of the Year last week at its annual awards dinner.

(Pictured above: 4 Your Car Connection Owner Scott Snow, left, and Venango Area Chamber of Commerce President Susan Williams. Photo courtesy 4 Your Car Connection Facebook. )

The evening was a testament to the company’s commitment to its employees, customers, and the community, according to a news release issued by 4YCC.

Owner Scott Snow accepted the award, attributing the success to hard work and the unity of his dedicated team.

“What 4YCC is, is a local business that cares for its customers, cares for the community, and wants to see other businesses grow, do well, and succeed,” Snow said in his acceptance speech.

The Chamber presented a compelling video that showcased the essence of 4 Your Car Connection, featuring heartfelt testimonials from key figures within the company and the community.

Sheri Weaver, Butch Fair, Corey Irwin, John Phillips II, Cliff Hovis, Eli Busch, and Frank Gill collectively conveyed the sentiment that 4 Your Car Connection is not just a business; it’s a community-minded entity with a hard-working united team.

Scott’s speech attributed the honor to his fellow workmates; over 50% of whom have been with the company for over five years, and almost 40% for over ten. He recognized the dedicated and experienced team in talking about their vital roles in caring for customers and the community.

He also explained that the journey of 4 Your Car Connection began with Rod Weidner hiring him right out of high school. The first location, of which not many know, was in Seneca. The business eventually transformed into the current thriving business, a pillar of the Cranberry community.

Despite the challenges of the ever-changing market, Scott emphasized the company’s commitment to offering a wide variety of vehicles and financing options to cater to all customers.

Currently, 4 Your Car Connection employs 23 staff members, has over 250 vehicles, offers all types of financing from in-house Buy Here Pay Here to traditional bank lending, has four buildings spread across multiple parcels of land, and offers sales, service, towing, and rentals.

