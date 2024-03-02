Man Charged in Slaying of Amish Woman, Unborn Child

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed in the death of a pregnant Amish woman in Crawford County.

(Photos of the Byler residence by Gavin Fish.)

Pennsylvania State Police have arrested 52-year-old Shawn C. Cranston, of Corry, PA, in connection with the homicide of 23-year-old Rebekah A. Byler of Spartansburg, PA.

Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Troop E in Corry were dispatched to a residence on Fish Flats Road in Sparta Township, Crawford County, at approximately 12:26 p.m. on February 26, following reports of a deceased female. Upon arrival, they discovered the body of Byler. The state police initiated a criminal homicide investigation immediately.

An autopsy conducted on February 27 in Erie County confirmed Byler’s death as a homicide. After an intensive five-day investigation, authorities identified Cranston as the suspect.

Investigators reported that Byler sustained injuries to her head and neck. State police indicated that two young children, both toddlers, were present in the home during the incident but were unharmed.

Cranston has been charged with Criminal Homicide, Criminal Homicide of an Unborn Child, Burglary, and Criminal Trespass. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols and has been denied bail as per the Rules of Criminal Procedure, given the nature of the charges. He is currently being held at the Crawford County Jail.

Information regarding how Cranston became a suspect in Byler’s death, as well as potential motives for the crime, were not released; however, police did confirm that Cranston’s home was searched on Friday.

Trooper Cindy Schick, Public Information Officer for Pennsylvania State Police Troop E, stated that the investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as they become available.

