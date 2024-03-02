Featured Local Job: Nursing Supervisor, RN
Abraxas I located in Marienville, PA, is hiring a Nursing Supervisor (RN) for their Mental Health program.
Abraxas I (AI) provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency and medically necessary mental health services.
Nursing Supervisor, RN
Salary: $70,000 annually
Nursing Supervisor Summary: In this role, you will oversee and direct the nursing care and processes if the psychiatric treatment unit.
Benefits & Perks:
Abraxas I provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.
Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance
Flexible Spending Accounts
Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance
403(b) Savings Plan
Life Assistance Program (LAP)
Tuition Assistance Program
Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training
Advancement Opportunities
If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at recruiting@jobsatabraxas.org
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.