REDBANK REVOLUTION: Bulldogs Win Second District Championship Of The Day, Another This Season

CLARION Pa. (EYT) — Something must be in the waters of the Redbank Creek out in New Bethlehem as the Redbank Valley High School just keeps on winning.

Saturday night at Tippin Gymnasium, Redbank won two more District 9 championships in the 2023-24 athletic school year with both girls and boys basketball winning 2A titles.

This adds to the school’s football and soccer District 9 championships won in the fall and the community is thriving off the success of the school’s athletic programs. And we haven’t even gotten to spring sports yet.

“We talked about this before in previous championships,” said Redbank junior Owen Clouse. “These are our dreams and these are our goals to win district championships together. It’s great and it’s something that (you would think) would only happen in your dreams.”

The Bulldogs got their second D9 title of the day in a 76-58 win over Karns City. To say that Redbank shot well would be an understatement.

Both sides shot the ball well with the Clouse twins, Owen and Mason, shooting and Taite Beighley doing the heavy lifting for Karns City. A total of 16 3-pointers were scored in the game, and 10 were by Redbank Valley.

“It creates momentum,” said Owen Clouse regarding shooting 3-pointers. “We are a team that runs off momentum and those 3s were just big tonight. I think I made three in a row off the start and those were huge to get us the lead.”

The first quarter alone saw seven 3-pointers as Redbank led 19-18 after just eight minutes. Karns City was prepared for Redbank Valley to shoot the ball, but not to the extent that the Bulldogs did.

“We knew they had good shooters,” said Karns City coach Zach Kepple. “But some guys that we didn’t expect to shoot well shot amazing. We were not ready for some of them. When we survived the first quarter down one after the way they shot, we didn’t think they were going to shoot that well all game, but they did.”

The Gremlins kept on having to play catch-up to Redbank’s hot shooters. Beighley did what he could with 21 points, but he found his team down 41-29 at halftime.



(Taite Beighley pressures Owen Clouse with the ball during Saturday’s game.)

“We just did not seem to have it tonight,” added Kepple. “In every aspect of the game, they seemed to be clicking and we just weren’t. They were on the glass, they shot tremendously tonight, and they just seemed to be clicking on all aspects. Congratulations to them, they obviously deserved to win tonight.”

Not going away, Karns City pressed in the third quarter and got some momentum. But Redbank Valley was able to stop the bleeding and keep its lead entering the third quarter up 49-42.

“It’s a game of runs,” said Redbank Valley coach Emmanuel Marshall. “They were creeping back into it and I am pleased that we were able to go on our runs because I was worried. They are a good team, there’s no question about it. But we wanted to come out and play our game, be explosive, and play with high intensity and that is what we did.”

Redbank put things out of reach in the fourth quarter with three-straight steals that led to six-straight Owen Clouse points. The Bulldogs winded down the clock and won 76-58.

At the end of it all Mason Clouse led the game in scoring with 27 points. Owen Clouse had 17 points and Breckin Minich added 14 for the Bulldogs.

Redbank Valley will play Northgate in the first round of the state playoffs at home on March 9. Karns City, who still advances to the state playoffs, will play Fort Cherry, also on March 9.



