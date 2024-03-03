7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Sunday, March 3, 2024 @ 12:03 AM
Today
Patchy drizzle and fog before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph.
Tuesday
A chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Friday
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday
Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
