

Bernard “Bud” Rodgers, 76, of Sigel, formerly of Worthington, passed away in his home on March 1, 2024.

Born September 7, 1947, in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Claude and Anne (Crownover) Rodgers.

Bud was a proud Vietnam veteran, serving as a boilerman and fireman apprentice in the U.S. Navy. He was the proud recipient of the Meritorious Unit Commendation National Defense Medal. He worked on the dredge for Davison Sand and Gravel until retirement.

Bud enjoyed fishing, hunting, gambling, Crown Royal, and loved the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He was always on his quad and cherished all the times spent with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his wife Francine (Mellish) Rodgers who died on February 27, 2014.

He is survived by daughters, Jill (Pete) Gavasto of Ford City and Janelle (Reid) Barr of Wytheville, VA; son Keith (Colleen) Rodgers of Kittanning; grandchildren, Brandon (Elisa) Pyle, Jonathan (Madison) Pyle, Haley Brumbaugh, and Taylor Joyce Rodgers; great-grandchildren Eli, Brantley, Haisley, and Oakley; sisters Rose Dobrosky of Ford City and Judy (Tom) Sidora of Beaver Falls; his mountain family Charles and Velma Coppinger and James Nickleach; a number of extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 4, 2024, from 11 A.M. until time of military honors at 2 P.M. in the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Avenue, Ford City, Pa 16226.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.