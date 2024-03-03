 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Eclair Delight

Sunday, March 3, 2024 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

Serve this awesome dessert with a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon!

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar
1/3 cup baking cocoa

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 – 12 oz. can fat-free evaporated milk
1 cup fat-free milk
1/2 cup egg substitute
1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping:

2 cups reduced-fat whipped topping
1 tablespoon plus 1/2 teaspoon baking cocoa, divided
9 whole graham crackers, halved

Directions

~In a large heavy saucepan, combine the first five ingredients. Gradually whisk in evaporated milk and milk until smooth. Cook and stir over medium heat until the mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat; cook and stir 2 minutes longer or until thickened.

~Remove from the heat. Stir a small amount of hot filling into the egg substitute; return all to the pan, stirring constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir two minutes longer. Remove from the heat. Gently stir in vanilla. Press plastic wrap onto the surface of the filling; cover and refrigerate until cooled.

~Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine whipped topping and one tablespoon of cocoa; set aside.

~Arrange half the crackers in a 9-inch square pan coated with cooking spray. Layer half of the filling and topping over the crackers. Repeat layers. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Just before serving, sprinkle with remaining cocoa.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information

