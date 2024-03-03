Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Eclair Delight

Serve this awesome dessert with a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon!

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup baking cocoa



2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon cornstarch1/8 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon1 – 12 oz. can fat-free evaporated milk1 cup fat-free milk1/2 cup egg substitute1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping:

2 cups reduced-fat whipped topping

1 tablespoon plus 1/2 teaspoon baking cocoa, divided

9 whole graham crackers, halved

Directions

~In a large heavy saucepan, combine the first five ingredients. Gradually whisk in evaporated milk and milk until smooth. Cook and stir over medium heat until the mixture comes to a boil. Reduce heat; cook and stir 2 minutes longer or until thickened.

~Remove from the heat. Stir a small amount of hot filling into the egg substitute; return all to the pan, stirring constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir two minutes longer. Remove from the heat. Gently stir in vanilla. Press plastic wrap onto the surface of the filling; cover and refrigerate until cooled.

~Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine whipped topping and one tablespoon of cocoa; set aside.

~Arrange half the crackers in a 9-inch square pan coated with cooking spray. Layer half of the filling and topping over the crackers. Repeat layers. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Just before serving, sprinkle with remaining cocoa.

