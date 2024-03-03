Dan Blose Appointed as Clarion County Jail Warden

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Dan Blose, of New Bethlehem, a 17-year employee of the Clarion County Prison, was promoted to Warden from interim Warden by the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors on Friday morning following a short executive session.

(Pictured above: Clarion County Warden Dan Blose)

Blouse has spent his entire career in corrections at the Clarion County Jail and was asked for his thoughts on what he planned to do.

“When I started here 17 years ago, I was proud to put my uniform on and come to work, and I want to bring that back to this facility,” Blose said. “I want to take the burden and worry off (of) the county that we aren’t working well together. I’m going to make certain our staff is together and happy, and I will get through this inspection, get this roof project finalized, and move on in a new direction with the help of the commissioners and the prison board.

“Our staff needs continued training for the new 2024 era. As former Warden Jeff Hornberger often said, it used to be pen and paper, but now it’s all computerized. And, some of the old-school guys don’t like computers.

“With the cooperation from the prison board, we will have this place back shining.”

Blose was named interim Warden on February 16 following an emergency executive session of the board, and a decision was made to pursue a different direction than Warden Darren Knox who was hired in December and was still on probation. Knox replaced long-time Warden Jeff Hornberger.

The board also approved advertising for a deputy warden position.

