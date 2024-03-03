Featured Local Job: Life Skills Worker II
Abraxas I is hiring Life Skills Workers II | Youth Care Workers.
These workers will work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients, teach responsible living skills, and document services as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.
Job Type: Full-time
Shift: 3pm – 11pm
Wage: $19.00 per hour
To Apply: Text YCW to 412-912-2012
Benefits & Perks:
Abraxas I provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.
Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance
Flexible Spending Accounts
Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance
403(b) Savings Plan
Life Assistance Program (LAP)
Tuition Assistance Program
Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training
Advancement Opportunities
If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at recruiting@jobsatabraxas.org
