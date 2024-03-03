Gifford Blaine “Butch” Menteer Jr.

Gifford Blaine Menteer Jr. passed away on February 29, 2024.

He was born on June 17, 1942 to the late Gifford Blaine Menteer Sr. and Louise Peters of Strattanville.

Butch enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and friends.

He worked for Consolidated Freightway as a truck driver and retired from the Teamsters.

He is survived by his wife, Barb Harris Menteer, a sister, Barb Campbell of Shalersville, Ohio, and a brother Gary Menteer of Ohio. His son

William Menteer and wife Janet of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, daughter Tracy Hetrick of Knox, Brandy Menteer, Jason Menteer and Michael (all sons) in Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, John Gifford Menteer of Strattanville.

His wishes were to be cremated and his ashes spread.

He had many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.