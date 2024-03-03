Local Woman Facing DUI Charges Following Hit-and-Run

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing multiple charges following an alleged DUI hit-and-run incident that occurred last month, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

A March 2 release issued by Marienville-based State Police Corporal Troy Owen reported that the incident occurred on February 18, 2024, at approximately 8:15 p.m., and involved 34-year-old Toni Lynn Whisner of Marienville.

Cpl. Owen said Whisner was pulled over during a traffic stop along State Route 66 in Marienville after she was reportedly observed driving recklessly.

Upon investigation, it was determined that Whisner was under the influence and was subsequently arrested for DUI. The investigation further revealed that prior to the stop, Whisner allegedly backed her vehicle into a parked car in the Veteran’s Club of Forest County parking lot before fleeing the scene.

Whisner is being charged with DUI at the highest rate, accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle, and reckless driving.

Charges have been filed in District Magistrate Daniel Miller’s Office in Marienville.

