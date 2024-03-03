Our beloved mother, Sally M. Kadylak, entered Heaven on Friday, March 1st after a short battle with illness.

Sally was born to Thomas “Teke” and Betty Filbern on September 28, 1950, in West Newton, PA.

She graduated with a degree in education from Edinboro University of PA and spent her entire career improving the lives of children in her community. Sally was committed to her students, and many kept in touch with her years later. She wasn’t just dedicated to education, it was her ability to find the child that needed to feel loved and protected and she provided security to many children over the years.

When Sally became a mother to Michael, Jeff, and Tom her whole world changed.

Her life revolved around her boys and that would never waiver for a moment over the course of her life. This special bond only became greater when she became a Nana. Countless sports, concerts, graduations, and proms over the years and she wouldn’t miss one! Her sons always knew no matter what their mother was one person who was always there for them.

Sally enjoyed her faith and family most, but she also could bake better than anyone in Venango County. Her favorite pastimes included lunching with her friends and reading a good book.

Sally joins her parents: Thomas “Teke” and Betty Filbern, and her beloved nephew, Michael Filbern in Heaven.

She is survived by many loving family members, including her sons and their families: Michael (Jaime) Kadylak, Elise, Keigan, Karsten, Cade, and Kaizer; Jeff (Theresa) Kadylak; and Tom (Samantha) Kadylak, Elijah, Kamden, and Asher.

Also surviving is her brother, Edgar (Linda) Filbern; and her sister, Pat (Jack) Miesel; nephew, Matthew (Amanda) Filbern and their family; niece, Kim Dawson (Lee) and her family; sister-in-law, Margie (Bob) Speth. Sally also welcomed a foster son, Ian Quarles, into her home during his formative years and Ian has remained a part of the family. Sally also had a large extended family bursting with love. Her friend, Angie Lauricia was an angel by her side for many years and right up until her last breath.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Sugar Creek Station for the loving care and compassion they provided to her and her family while she stayed there.

The family requests that remembrances be made, in the form of contributions, to Christ United Methodist Church.

They also invite you to join them for a celebration of her wonderful life followed by food and fellowship on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, from 4pm until 7 pm at: Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo Street, Franklin.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

