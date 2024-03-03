All American Custom Apparel & Engraving Soldier Spotlight: WW II Veteran Dr. Vaughn Long
Dr. Vaughn Long served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: Dr. Vaughn R. Long
Born: April 24, 1925
Died: December 15, 2023
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.
Branch: United States Navy
Dr. Long joined the United States Navy and served in the Medical Corp on Guam.
While there, he aided in setting up the first hospital on Guam. It is still in existence today.
He was laid to rest in the Knox Union Cemetery, in Knox.
Click here to view a full obituary.
