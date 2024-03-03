DuBois Community Celebrates Diversity, Artistic Skills at Campus IDREAM Art Show
DUBOIS, Pa. — Members of the Penn State DuBois campus community came together to celebrate both their diversity and their artistic talents at the second annual campus and community art show, hosted by the IDREAM Team at Penn State DuBois.
(Pictured above: Attendees view some of the artwork submitted at the annual campus and community art show, hosted by the IDREAM Team at Penn State DuBois.)
Although the weather outside was on the gloomy side, that didn’t damper the enthusiasm inside the PAW Center for this event that celebrates diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) through artwork. The atrium at the PAW Center was filled with numerous unique examples of artwork that expressed what IDREAM means to the artist. Paintings, drawings, photographs, and more were on display at the event, showing a great variety of platforms in which artists can express their visions.
“As you enjoy the exhibits today, I encourage you to reflect on your own diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging practices,” Jungwoo Ryoo, Penn State DuBois chancellor and chief academic officer, said to attendees in his introduction speech. “I also encourage you to spark important conversations and inspire each other for meaningful changes in our DEIB mindset.”
A total of 65 submissions were received for the art show, including submissions from community members; professionals; high school students; faculty, staff, and students at the DuBois campus. All artwork was judged by a panel of judges for several awards. Winners of the awards were:
Community award for “Best in the Show” – Maryanne Fyda
Faculty and staff award for “Best in the Show” – Robin Gill
Community and high school awards:
First place – Addison Smith
Second place – R. Paul Harris
Third place – Melissa Keen
Student awards:
First place in diversity – Charity Croyle
Second place in diversity – Bailey Allison
Third place in diversity – Luther Shephard
First place in equity – Savannah McCloskey-Reigh
Second place in equity – Savannah McCloskey-Reigh
Third place in equity – Elizabeth Long
First place in inclusion – Kyle Baker
Second place in inclusion – Ryan Croyle
Third place in inclusion – Luther Shephard
First place in belonging – Ben Gritzer
Second place in belonging – Erika Sweka
Third place in belonging – Melakai Forrest
“Today’s art show is a direct result of the campus and community coming together to foster the dialogue of the values that the IDREAM Team stands for,” said Jessica Clontz, assistant teaching professor of human development and family studies and a member of the IDREAM Team at Penn State DuBois.
In 2020, the IDREAM team was created, which was reimagined from the original campus diversity team through an intensive needs assessment and campus community survey. IDREAM stands for:
- Inclusion
- Diversity
- Racial equality
- Equity
- Accountability and awareness
- Multiculturalism
Since its creation, the IDREAM team has used thoughtful planning to position itself to best support students, faculty, and staff at Penn State DuBois, as well as the surrounding communities that it serves.
