SPONSORED: Light Adjustable Lenses Offered at Laurel Eye Clinic
Sunday, March 3, 2024 @ 12:03 AM
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Laurel Eye Clinic is now offering Light Adjustable Lens+(LAL+) from RxSight.
The LAL and the LAL+ are the first and only lenses that can be adjusted in your eye after cataract surgery. The LAL and LAL+ are premium lenses to give you premium vision—your most precious sense. The LAL+ offers an enhanced range of vision!
Find out more by scheduling an appointment at Laurel Eye Clinic today.
For more information, please contact the Laurel Eye Clinic at 814-849-8344 or visit LaurelEye.com
